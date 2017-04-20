OUTDOORS NOTEBOOK: Fishing shallow continues to produce nice bass

From what we gather, fishing shallow for bass will continue to produce some nice fish.

Fishing Report

Gibson County Lake.

Water temperature: 70 degrees. Water color: murky.

Bass: “We are still catching a lot of bass in eight-to-15-feet of water on cranks, but the spawn is on,” Trenton’s Brent Smith said. “Big bass are shallow and scattered.”

Pickwick Lake

Water temperature: 72 degrees. Elevation 414

Bass: Bass fishing continues to pick up over the last week. If you begin your day around 6 a.m. or a few minutes later, use a top-water bait. If you are not having much luck, switch to a Strike King Series 3 Crankbaits.

The depth and size of the Series 3 seems to be perfect for largemouth and smallmouth bass for now. Also, you can fish the Series 3 along the river banks below the dam. You can fish these on rocky banks, gravel banks and treetops without changing baits all day.

White Bass: Using the same Series 3 Strike King crankbait in the river will catch a large number of white bass while catching largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass along the way.

The Botel area below the dam is a good area to explore for all these species using the eight-inch diving Strike King crankbait.

Stripers: Stripers are biting really well when the dam is generating. Yellow tail minnows are running strong right now, and accounting for a large number of fish.

Fish yellow tail minnows close to the bottom, then drift down stream.

Catfish: Fishermen are using bait they are catching in the water such as yellow tail minnows and skip jack. You can still catch them shallow along river banks in five-to-eight-feet of water using night crawlers and crickets.

Thousand Acre Lake (Carroll County)

Water temperature: lower 70s

Bass: They are good and remain in shallow water as the surface fish are cruising the shallow grass which is full of minnows and hitting about anything you throw at them.

Crappie: Generally, they are in shallow water, 15-feet or less, hitting both jigs and minnows, with the minnows maybe having a little edge.

Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley

Water temperature: 70 to 73 degrees.

Bass: Both largemouth and smallmouth are spawning, and fish are being caught.

Several fish are still on the beds, in the grass and bushes and back of the bays. Use pumpkin/pepper lizards and blue/black jigs. A few fish are being taken on chunk rock banks using shaky heads and Texas rigged worms.

Crappie: They are finishing their spawn, but still biting well in three-to-six-feet of water on minnows and/or jigs in green or chartreuse colors. A few late spawners are still out in 10-to-12-feet of water holding tight to wood cover as well.

Channel catfish: They are in four-to-eight-feet of water along chunk rock points and are hitting well on shrimp and night crawlers. Tailwater action is still very slow, but should change soon.

Beech Lake tournament

The Henderson County Bass Anglers Thursday night bass tournament continues from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beech Lake, today.

Remember, you do not have to be a club member to participate.

