JACKSON Tenn. – A specific date has not been announced, but Los Portales is looking at opening its newest restaurant at 1461 Union University Drive this summer. The restaurant will leave 19 Stonebrook Place for Thomsen Farms.

The Stonebrook Place location in West Towne Commons is one of four Los Portales Restaurants in Jackson. Los Portales has restaurants at 127 Old Hickory Blvd., 6 S. Creek Drive and 234 Parkstone.

The company has 16 total restaurants – 11 in West Tennessee.