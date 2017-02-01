Inman selected WTH employee of the month

Alissa Inman, a program manager at Sports Plus AquaTherapies, was selected as West Tennessee Healthcare’s employee of the month for January.

The announcement was made during the West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees monthly meeting at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital Tuesday.

Alissa has proven to be an effective leader – not only on paper in budgeting processes – but their staff has stabilized, their patient outcomes are excellent and their patient satisfaction continues to reap glowing comments.

She has worked about eight years with West Tennessee Healthcare and was promoted program manager by selection of her peers and outside recommendations.

According to a press release, Alissa never asks her employees to do anything she would not do herself, and “She and her staff are always eager to educate the public on the benefits of water and look for ways to grow their programming. She wants everyone to have a positive experience during their therapy.”

Continuing, “Alissa loves Sports Plus AquaTherapies and her staff, and West Tennessee Healthcare is proud to have a dedicated and enthusiastic employee like Alissa on (its) team.”

