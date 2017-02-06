Hall of Fame continues to take nominations for April event

Feb 6, 2017    Posted by    9

The Jackson-Madison County’s 32nd annual Sports Hall of Fame will be held April 20 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, but the application process ends February 16.

If you would like to nominate someone, visit the Hall of Fame’s website – jmcshof.com – and click on the link for the application.

Next, print the application, fill it out and mail it to P.O. Box 10085, Jackson, Tennessee 38308.

For additional information, visit the Hall of Fame’s Facebook page.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS




