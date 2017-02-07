State Makes Plea Deal in Former Henderson County Sheriff Rickey Lunsford Case

MADISON County (February 7, 2017) – Madison County Circuit Court on Monday, former Henderson County Sheriff, Ricky Lunsford, pleaded guilty to two counts in a 2012 case that was sent back on appeal.

Lunsford pleaded guilty to charges of attempted involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon with a prior felony.

Lunsford was represented by attorney Mark Donahoe said his client accepted the plea agreement because it removed an original charge of using a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony. That conviction would have meant a mandatory minimum of six years imprisonment.

In 2013 Lunsford was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter of his wife, Mary Lunsford. That conviction was overturned last year by the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals after the court determined the judge had failed to give proper jury instructions regarding the area of self-defense.

The plea agreement Lundsford could be sentenced to two to four years for attempted involuntary manslaughter and three to six years for unlawful possession of a weapon.

Donahoe said the former sheriff could receive judicial diversion. Lunsford would serve a sentence on probation and then the case would be dismissed and could be expunged.

Lunsford’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 14.