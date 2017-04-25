Bucket List 101 Tuesday 5:30 PM w/ Susan & Keith
Apr 25, 2017    Posted by    26

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say two men were shot, one fatally, during a confrontation with bail bondsmen in a Walmart parking lot.

The Leaf Chronicle (http://leafne.ws/2pi8xmp ) quotes family members as saying 24-year-old Jalen Johnson died Sunday as a result of the shooting in Clarksville. They said Johnson didn’t have any outstanding warrants and they’re demanding justice. Clarksville Police spokesman Jim Knoll says an investigation is underway.

Clarksville police said in a statement that the bail bondsmen believed a man with warrants they were serving was inside a Nissan at the parking lot. Gunshots broke out before the Nissan fled the scene with the bondsmen chasing in two separate vehicles.

Police didn’t say who fired shots and haven’t identified the bondsmen or the men inside the Nissan. The second man wasn’t killed.




Keith Sherley

Keith Sherley is the News Director at 101.5FM. He's the go-to source for breaking news and inside scoops in West Tennessee, and has been covering the area for more than two decades.

Recent Posts

WTH Trustees pass resolution to purchase Cardiac Mapping Equipment

Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally, in encounter with bondsmen

Documents: Teen abused by mom before kidnapping by teacher,Cummins brainwashed teen

Bennigan’s remains on schedule for opening new restaurant

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items