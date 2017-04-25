Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally, in encounter with bondsmen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say two men were shot, one fatally, during a confrontation with bail bondsmen in a Walmart parking lot.

The Leaf Chronicle (http://leafne.ws/2pi8xmp ) quotes family members as saying 24-year-old Jalen Johnson died Sunday as a result of the shooting in Clarksville. They said Johnson didn’t have any outstanding warrants and they’re demanding justice. Clarksville Police spokesman Jim Knoll says an investigation is underway.

Clarksville police said in a statement that the bail bondsmen believed a man with warrants they were serving was inside a Nissan at the parking lot. Gunshots broke out before the Nissan fled the scene with the bondsmen chasing in two separate vehicles.

Police didn’t say who fired shots and haven’t identified the bondsmen or the men inside the Nissan. The second man wasn’t killed.