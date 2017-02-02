Who wins the Super Bowl? Toyota Bodine team members give us an idea

Team members at Toyota Bodine Aluminum in Jackson celebrate at least one major event each month during the calendar year, and February is no exception.

The organization is highlighting Black History Month, but there’s also a certain football game that will be played Sunday featuring the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

So we thought we would pay a little visit to the facility to see if a few of the team members are as good at picking a Super Bowl winner as they are in building engine blocks and transmission cases.

Shawn Daly is the plant manager at Toyota Bodine Aluminum who was raised about 25 miles away from Heinz Field, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his choice – “New England. Unfortunately, I saw how they picked apart my Steelers, and I’m sure they will do the same to the Falcons. New England, 31-27.”

Pam Brooks, is a production inspector and a seven-year team member at Toyota Bodine Aluminum. A resident of Humboldt, Pam is going with – “The Atlanta Falcons. I like Atlanta’s defense, I think it’s their year and I despise the Patriots. Atlanta, 34-28.”

Rick Walls, who works in die maintenance, also resides in Humboldt, and he’s also been a team member for seven years, but he’s going with – “New England. They have (quarterback Tom) Brady, a good defense, and a good coach (Bill Belichick). New England, 39-27.”

Jason Bates has been with Toyota Bodine Aluminum for 11 years. The administration manager is going with – “New England. Whether we like it or not, they have (Tom) Brady and (Bill) Belichick. They also have an outside linebacker, Kyle Van Noy from my alma mater … Brigham Young University.”

Toyota Bodine Aluminum in Jackson manufactures 4-cylinder engine blocks for Camry, Corolla, Matrix and Venza; V6 engine blocks for, Camry, Highlander, Sienna, Venza, the Tacoma pickup, and the V8 engine block for Sequoia SUV and Tundra truck.

Toyota Bodine also manufactures automatic transmission cases for Avalon, Camry, Lexus RX 350, Sienna and Venza.

(PHOTO – Bates, Brooks, Daly, Walls)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS