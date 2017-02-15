West Tennessee Healthcare: Milan General Hospital earns prestigious award

Milan General Hospital has been named a Top Hospital for 2016 by The Leapfrog Group.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most prestigious distinctions a hospital can receive in the United States, the recognition showcases Milan General Hospital’s commitment to patient safety and quality.

The Leapfrog Group – founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers – is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care.

“We are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award,” Sherry Scruggs, administrator of Milan General Hospital said. “The credit for this achievement goes to the team of physicians and employees who strive to provide exceptional care to our patients.”

Milan General Hospital received a Top Rural Hospital distinction, and was one of 115 Top Hospitals recognized across the country. The list includes:

9 Top Children’s Hospitals

56 Top General Hospitals

21 Top Rural Hospitals

29 Top Teaching Hospitals

The selection of Top Hospitals is based on the results of the 2016 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care, and a hospital’s ability to prevent medication errors.

“Being acknowledged as a Top Hospital is an incredible feat achieved by less than three percent of hospitals nationwide,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “With this honor, Milan General Hospital has established its commitment to safer and higher quality care. Providing this level of care to patients requires motivation and drive from every team member. I congratulate the board, staff and clinicians, whose efforts made this honor possible.”

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2016 Top Hospitals, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

(PHOTO: From left – Milan General administrators – Carolyn Drake, Director of Nursing; Sherry Scruggs, Administrator; Dr. Misty Allen, Hospitalist; Tiffany Edmiston, Case Manager/QA/Joint Commission Coordinator)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/