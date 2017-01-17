Waffle House scheduled to open Monday on North Highland Avenue

JACKSON, Tenn. – The location is the same, but when Waffle House reopens for business at 2314 N. Highland Ave., Monday, the popular restaurant will be in a new facility. Consisting of 1,856-square-feet, the new building is slightly larger than the previous restaurant – store No. 303 – that first opened Aug. 2, 1977.

Waffle House has two other Jackson locations – one at Casey Jones (No. 496), which opened Sept. 8, 1983, and 1724 S. Highland Ave., store No. 855, which opened Sept. 9, 1992.