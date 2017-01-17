"Cheap Seats" sports talk weekdays 6-8PM
Jan 17, 2017    Posted by    25

JACKSON, Tenn. – The location is the same, but when Waffle House reopens for business at 2314 N. Highland Ave., Monday, the popular restaurant will be in a new facility. Consisting of 1,856-square-feet, the new building is slightly larger than the previous restaurant – store No. 303 – that first opened Aug. 2, 1977.

Waffle House has two other Jackson locations – one at Casey Jones (No. 496), which opened Sept. 8, 1983, and 1724 S. Highland Ave., store No. 855, which opened Sept. 9, 1992.




Recent Posts

25 candidates submit names for next superintendent of schools

Waffle House scheduled to open Monday on North Highland Avenue

Urgent Need for Blood Continues

Employee Robbed in Jackson Hotel Parking Lot

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items