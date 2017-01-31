Two appointed to board positions at WTH Trustees meeting

Ryan Porter was appointed as a board member of the Pathways advisory board, and Chad Butler was appointed as a board member at Milan General Hospital the West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees announced during their January meeting Tuesday.

Porter is the vice president and general counsel for the Jackson Chamber, and is also heavily involved in the community serving on the board at the Regional Interfaith Association, JumpStart advisory board, Jackson-Madison County School Health Advisory Committee, Jackson Rotary Club board of directors, board of trustees at the University School of Jackson, a board member for the Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame and the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport Authority board.

“Ryan Porter is very involved with the community with the Jackson Chamber,” Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “He is very knowledgeable of health disorders, and his knowledge and awareness makes his a great choice.”

He also serves on the Mayor’s Task Force for Crime Reduction, the Mayor’s Gang Task Force, Childhood Obesity Taskforce, the Juvenile Court Services Advisory Board and Porter is also an adjunct professor at Union University.

An attorney with Hardee, Martin & Owens, Chad Butler’s credentials include a seat on the board of the Dream Center of Jackson-Gibson County, vice chairman of the Trenton Healthcare Foundation Board, a board member of the Milan Chamber of Commerce, president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon – Jackson Area Alumni Association and House Corporation, past president of the Milan Lions Club, Jackson’s Finest Young Professionals 2014, Gibson County Adult Leadership Class of 2013, and member of Milan’s First Baptist Church.

“Mr. Butler is already involved an attorney with Hardee, Martin & Owens in Trenton,” Dr. Piercey said. “His activities in civic organizations and church groups help bring good insight to the board.”

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS