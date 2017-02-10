TCA student involved in early morning accident involving two automobiles

No one was seriously injured following a two car accident at the corner of Old Bells Road and Whispering Hills Drive, at 7:45 a.m., today.

One of the drivers was a student at Trinity Christian Academy who was traveling north on Old Bells Road.

He was rear-ended by a female who was attempting to make a left turn into the Timbers subdivision, which is directly across from Whispering Hills Drive.

Two younger children were in the vehicle with the female driver.

The Jackson Police Department, the Jackson Fire Department and two ambulances from Jackson-Madison County General Hospital worked the scene.

David Thomas, @DavidThomasWNWS