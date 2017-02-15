Tammy Knipp impresses during superintendent interview

For the better part of an hour-and-a-half, Tammy Knipp was at ease and unflappable during her interview for the superintendent’s position of the Jackson-Madison County School System, Wednesday at City Hall.

Knipp is one of three finalists vying for the position to succeed outgoing superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin.

Knipp, Eric Jones, who interviews at 5 p.m., at City Hall, Thursday and Joey Hassell (5 p.m., Friday) were recommended by the Tennessee Student Board Association for the position.

The three candidates were each given the questions prior to their interview.

“It’s been an energizing and inspiring day … really positive” Knipp said. “Jackson is home, and all of my children were born here (and) attended Jackson-Madison County schools. I’m a huge proponent of public education.”

Knipp and her family made their home in Jackson for 25 years before her husband was transferred to the Cookeville area about four years ago, where she serves as assistant director of school operations and support in Putnam County, a position she has held since 2012.

In Jackson, Knipp served as principal at Alexander Elementary School on North Highland Avenue, and taught at then-Tigrett Middle School.

During her interview, Knipp didn’t flinch when she covered issues that included more that the classroom, budgeting, finance, salaries and fuel.

Knipp has led by example by painting and landscaping schools in Putnam County.

“I want to create a culture of servant leadership,” Knipp said. “I’ve done janitorial work, and that was a job … cleaning floors and bathrooms made me appreciate (the job).”

In Putnam County, part of her time is also spent doing walkthroughs at schools.

“What am I looking at? I’m looking at the cafeteria, (and) the cleanliness of the building,” Knipp said. “Teachers grab me and show me what they are doing in their classrooms.”

Knipp’s energy was not the only part of the interview that impressed Jim Campbell, chairman of the school board.

“Her presentation and her eye contact were excellent,” Campbell said. “She didn’t use notes. But what’s also important to me is servant leadership.”

Campbell and each member of the school board sat where the Jackson City Council members sit during a meeting.

Sitting behind Knipp were the 12-member advisory committee, who will also play a role in the selection of the next superintendent.

Jason Compton, a Madison County Commissioner and general manager of the Jackson Generals felt Knipp had a handle on the position, which is the second largest employer in the county.

“I was very impressed,” Compton said. “In my opinion, she met or exceeded all criteria set by the board … very impressive.”

(PHOTO: Tammy Knipp)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/