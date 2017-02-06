Steak Escape Restaurant opening in Thomsen Farms

When construction is complete, Steak Escape will join Blue Coast Burrito in a 9,000-square-foot facility next door to Patriot Equity Credit Union on Union University Drive in Thomsen Farms.

Steak Escape will occupy about 1,800-square-feet once Brasfield Construction Company has completed the build-out.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Steak Escape offers sandwiches – Cheese Steak, Wild West Barbeque, French Onion, Grand Chicken, Cajun Chicken, Buffalo Chicken and Turkey Club; wraps, burgers, salads and potatoes – baked and mashed.

Steak Escape has a presence in the mid-south with three locations in Memphis; four in Mississippi – Olive Branch, Southaven, Hernando and Tupelo and one in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS