Sports Plus Rehab opens at new Thomsen Farms location

Sports Plus Rehab Center has relocated to 1378 Union University Drive in Thomsen Farms, from West Towne Commons.

Jay Wentworth is onsite manager at the high-tech orthopedic clinic which opened at its new location, Feb. 6.

Sports Plus Rehab has 14 locations in West Tennessee – five in Jackson – with one in Lexington, Dyersburg, Alamo, Henderson, Brownsville, Milan, Medina, Trenton, Humboldt.

Hours at the new Jackson location are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

