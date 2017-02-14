Sports Plus Rehab opens at new Thomsen Farms location

Bill Way weekdays 8am-11am on News/Talk 101.5 FM
Sports Plus Rehab Center has relocated to 1378 Union University Drive in Thomsen Farms, from West Towne Commons.

Jay Wentworth is onsite manager at the high-tech orthopedic clinic which opened at its new location, Feb. 6.

Sports Plus Rehab has 14 locations in West Tennessee – five in Jackson – with one in Lexington, Dyersburg, Alamo, Henderson, Brownsville, Milan, Medina, Trenton, Humboldt.

Hours at the new Jackson location are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

