Southland Power Sports and Trailers is scheduled to open the last week of February at 2155 N. Highland Ave.

“We are a full-fledged outdoors store,” owner Jeremy McGee said. “ATVs, UTVs, Holland Grills, Case Knifes, Cub Cadet, Bad Boy (vehicles), Echo and Shindaiwa.”

The 8,000-square-foot store – located next door to Toys R Us – will occupy the former home of Ima’s Ladies Fashions.