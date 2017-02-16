Shoplifters get away, can you help identify them for police

JACKSON Tenn – Jackson Police need your assistance in identifying these three shoplifters who stole merchandise from 2171 S. Highland, Wal-Mart.

According to police, on January 15th at approximately 2:25 a.m., three black males were captured on surveillance video attempting to leave Wal-Mart with three shopping carts of merchandise.

A Wal-Mart employee was able to prevent two of the carts from leaving the store. However, one of the suspects assaulted the Wal-Mart employee.

The suspects were able to get away with one cart of merchandise that totaled in excess of $100.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a blue vehicle, possibly a Pontiac Grand Prix.

These same suspects were also involved with a Shoplifting incident at Kroger, 941 N. Parkway on January 14th. The merchandise from Kroger was stolen in the same manner, according to authorities.

If you have information that could assist in solving this case, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or 731-424-TIPS (8477) or www.jmcrimestoppers.org or text CRIMES (274637) and enter agency keyword (tips 911) along with your tip.

