Selection of at risk manager enters discussion for new jail

Members of the Madison County Corrections Partnership will reconvene Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Criminal Justice Center with architect Hart Freeland Roberts Design, Inc./Rosser International, to vote on the selection of an at risk manager when the new Madison County jail is built.

The motion was made when the Partnership met today (Thursday) at the Criminal Justice Center.

An at risk manager guarantees a maximum price – and the only way it can change is – if one is authorized by the County with a change order.

“We’re trying to get to the point where we can decide how we are going to direct construction of the new jail … whether hire an adviser or an at risk manager,” Gary Deaton said. “That’s the decision we are wanting to make, and we want to make it quickly, and Monday we’ll come to a conclusion what the total (commission) body wants to do, hopefully.”

Deaton, the chairman of the Madison County Commission, said the next step would be to take the recommendation to the full body of the County Commission.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS