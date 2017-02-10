Renovations continue for new restaurant at former Verizon building

Bill Way weekdays 8am-11am on News/Talk 101.5 FM
Feb 10, 2017    Posted by    188

When renovations are complete, Chicken Salad Chick, a restaurant chain and catering company, will call 1128 Vann Drive home. Chicken Salad Chick offers various types of chicken salads, plus sandwiches, soups and sides.

The restaurant’s home office is based in Auburn, Alabama, and franchises are located in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. Company officials could not be reached for comment.

The Jackson location housed a Verizon Wireless store, which relocated to 1170 Vann Drive.

David Thomas




