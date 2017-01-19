Question & answer session with Chris Alexander, retail & residential development, Healthy Community LLC, about the popularity of Jackson Walk Phase I, and development of Jackson Walk II on West Deaderick Street.

Question: Do you find it hard to believe it’s been six years since Healthy Community LLC began developing Jackson Walk?



Answer: It’s been six years since we broke ground and four years since Jackson Walk opened. It’s amazing, time has flown by since the grand opening. It’s hard to picture what the area looked like before we started to develop the area. Walking around Jackson Walk it feels like the development has been here for many, many years.



Q: Construction of Phase II on West Deaderick Street is underway. Do you sense the same level of enthusiasm for this project as it was for Phase I?



A: Yes, when we initially opened in 2013 there was a lot of excitement surrounding the revitalization of the heart of Jackson. Folks were seeing successful urban renewal in downtown communities in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, etc. and wanting a similar improvement in the quality of life in Jackson. However, with that enthusiasm there was quite a bit of skepticism if Jackson would embrace a mixed-use development located downtown. Many people were asking themselves “could this type of development be successful in Jackson?” Now, three years later the answer is an emphatic “yes.” The Jackson Walk Apartments hover between 95 percent and 100 percent occupancy; we’ve built and sold 22 new construction homes; The LiFT Wellness Center has over 4,800 members, Grubb’s Grocery & Rock N’ Dough Pizza + Brew Co have quickly become institutions, and the Shops of Jackson Walk retailers and salons are thriving.

So back to your initial question, there is a lot of enthusiasm around Phase II. However, this time we are not having to deal with the skepticism or perception issue. Jackson Walk has proven that given a well planned community with a unique offering of amenities will be supported by residents of Jackson and Madison County.



Q: With 10 acres to work with, what does the blueprint look like for Phase II look like?



A: We are fortunate to have access to such a large amount of land for our next phase. Typically, downtowns are made up of many smaller parcels that make a larger development a challenge in acquiring land. Our design incorporates four apartment buildings which will have 120 units, similar in style to the existing JW Apartments. The new apartments will face West Deaderick Street and have a townhouse feel that will blend well with the existing architecture. In addition, we will have approximately 40 lots for single family homes. These new homes will be in a similar style to the homes that have been built on West Orleans, Union Avenue, Wells Street, and Morgan Street.



Q: Besides housing, will there be any road work?

A: The City has plans for some infrastructure improvements along West Deaderick Street and a couple of other existing streets, mainly sidewalks and street lighting. This will complement the upcoming work the State of Tennessee will be doing later this year with the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Deaderick and Highland. The street improvements will enhance the walkability of the area. Plus, it will link Jackson Walk phase I & II to another vital anchor in the community The University of Memphis – Lambuth Campus.



Q: Are you looking for the area that surrounds Phase II to respond the way the area around Phase I responded?



A: Absolutely. We have a lot of momentum heading into 2017. The 22 new homes that have been built in the last three and a half years have added nearly $3,500,000 in value to the area. The average sales price is $158,227. Property owners in the neighborhood have seen this investment and have started to make improvements in their existing homes. Previously, before Jackson Walk was developed, many homeowners were leery of investing in upgrades to their homes because it was doubtful that they would see a return on their investment when they went to sell. Now that the area is on the rise, we’re seeing more and more reinvestment in the older housing stock.



Q: What is the timeline for the project?



A: The plan is to begin construction on the Jackson Walk II Apartments and three or four homes in July. We expect the apartments to be completed and ready for occupancy in the Spring of 2018.

– David Thomas