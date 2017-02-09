Outdoors Notebook: Best for bass for now may be a grub

With water temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s at regional lakes and rivers, those numbers should not drop that drastically in the next day or so, just because the latest cold front rolled in.

When the water temperatures begin to drop, if you are still determined to fish for bass, you might want to use one of the most effective lures for cold water – a grub.

Remember, a quarter-ounce jig head might be all that is needed to snag more than your share of bass.

That said, here’s this week’s …

Fishing Report

Gibson County Lake

Water temperature: upper 40s, lower 50s

Bass : “They are still (both) shallow and deep,” Brent Smith of Trenton said. “They are hitting lipless cranks and deep divers. There a lot of three-to-six-pounders have been caught in less than five-feet of water.”

: “They are still (both) shallow and deep,” of Trenton said. “They are hitting lipless cranks and deep divers. There a lot of three-to-six-pounders have been caught in less than five-feet of water.” Crappie: “They are hitting minnows suspended in 12-to-16-feet out toward the levee,” Brent said.

Pickwick Lake

Water temperature: 50 degrees. Elevation: 409

Bass: “One thing that always works for me this time of year is cranking a Strike King Series 3 crankbait along the banks in the lake as well as below the Pickwick Dam,” Clagett Talley said. “Crank your bait slow for best results.”

A tour guide from Savannah, Clagett said the best colors have been natural colors with bright accents.

“Grubs also work well right now,” Clagett said. “I have been Carolina rigging along the banks and that has been pretty productive as well. Not every trip boats a big smallmouth, but now is the time to try to catch a trophy smallmouth bass. A good day can produce one or more over four pounds.”

Stripers: “I am not doing any striper fishing trips right now, mainly because this is just a slow time of the year for them,” Clagett said. “If I were to take someone striper fishing, I would depend on a deep-diving Strike King Series 6XD crankbait to keep the trip interesting.

“Although I know you can have a good day on live bait and jigs drifting right now – but I would try the Series 6XD first.”

Catfish: “Most catfishermen are using worms bought out of bait stores in deep water,” Clagett said. “After talking to a few catfishermen while I was on a sauger fishing trip I was told that catfishing is a little slow.

“The water from all the rain has muddied the river and really made it hard on all species right now below the dam. But this should get better over the next two weeks.”

Sauger: “Sauger fishing is finally starting to pick up,” Clagett said. “The weather was nice a few days last week and the sauger were a little active which made it an overall good week. Darker colored sauger jigs such as brown and dark red seem to work the best.”

Clagett said live minnows are working well, although you might find a good plastic minnow that can perform equally as well.

Want more from the “Mayor of Pickwick Lake?” Give Clagett Talley a call (731) 607-5266, or visit him online – www.pickwickareaguide.com

Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley

Water temperatures: 50.5 degrees in the mornings to 52 degrees in the afternoon. Water levels: Lakes are holding at 356.3 feet, two-feet above winter pool and the water is clearing nicely on Kentucky Lake, but its twin remains murky.

Bass: “They’re slow,” Darrell Van Vactor said. “But a few large fish are being taken on rocky main lake points on shad pattern or blue back shad jerk baits.”

Darrell Van Van Vactor is the president/CEO of Outdoor Promotions, Inc., in Benton, Kentucky.

Crappie: “They are still feeding well in eight-to-12-feet of water hitting pink/white tubes and electric chicken paddle tails slow trolled just above man-made cover,” Darrell said. “The bite is very light … many times only seeing the line mover to the side.”

Darrell said the fish will hold the jig longer if you tip them with an attractant.

“We are using crappie nibbles in silver flake right now,” Darrell said. “Limits of 10-to-12-inch fish are common right now and all indications are that we may have an early spawn.”

Catfish: “Catfish are slow this week with a few being caught in the main river channel, 50-to-55-feet deep on cut shad,” Darrell said.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS