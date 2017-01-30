One month later: Elite Vapor enjoying new location

Elite Vapor has moved to 2646 N. Highland Ave., which is next door to C&C Wine & Liquor.

Elite Vapor, which has been at its new location since the first of the year, moved from 1932 C Highway 45 Bypass.

“Business is going well, and most of our customers moved with us,” owner Keith Davis said. “We got out as much information as we could before we moved – telling, texting or emailing our customers. We had incentives for them, but with word of mouth, it doesn’t take long to get the word out.”

Like the bypass, the new store is located on one of Jackson’s main arteries for traffic.

“We’re near the new Dodge (convenient) store, and there’s a lot of traffic,” Davis said. “The building is nice, clean, and there’s plenty of parking. We also moved our office here … all under one roof.”

Davis also owns Cigarettes Cheaper, which is a nine-iron across the street, at 2643 N. Highland Ave.

He also owns the Smoke Shop (721 Old Hickory Blvd.) and Tobacco Place, 1660A S. Highland Ave.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS