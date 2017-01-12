New development scheduled for downtown Jackson

JACKSON Tenn. – A new micro-retail development is scheduled to be constructed at the corner of West Lafayette Street and North Shannon Street in downtown Jackson. The development – presented by the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation- will provide physical micro-retail spaces for local entrepreneurs and artisans to sell their goods and develop their businesses in a low overhead environment.

“A green space will be attached and will accommodate various types of programming to enhance the social aspect of the project.,” said Matt Altobell, executive director of the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation. “The development was made possible by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.”

Altobell said additional details of this project and other downtown initiatives will be revealed at the “New Year, New Ideas” forum which will be held at theCO, Thursday, January 26. The event will highlight projects currently in development which are anticipated for launch in 2017.