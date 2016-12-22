Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Dec 22, 2016    Posted by    8

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A West Tennessee plant has announced an expansion that will more than double its workforce during the next five years.

State officials and Sparks Custom Fabrication LLC said this week the company will expand in McNairy County, creating approximately 140 jobs in Adamsville. The company opened in Adamsville in 2013 and currently has 120 employees.

The expansion includes adding 10,000 square feet of warehouse space to its 100,000-square-foot feacility.

A news release from the state said the company specializes in millwork, stainless steel, stone and refrigeration products used by the food industry.




Recent Posts

McNairy plant expanding, to add 140 jobs in next 5 years

Haslam says GOP colleagues seek delay on road funding plan

Families lose homes in Memphis apartment fire

SNAP food aid signups to start Thursday for wildfire victims

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items