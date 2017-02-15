Lazy Suzy Boutique leaving West University Parkway for Thomsen Farms

Lazy Suzy, Jackson’s only Indo-Western store – is relocating to Thomsen Farms on Union University Drive.

“We hope to be at our new location no later than the first week of May,” owner Suzy Baba said. “We sell home décor, unique jewelry and clothing.”

Lazy Suzy, which is leaving 189 W. University Parkway, is the fourth business leasing space in a new 9,000-square-foot facility next door to Patriot Equity Credit Union on Union University Drive in Thomsen Farms.

Lazy Suzy – which will occupy 1,250-square-feet – will join Steak Escape, Blue Coast Burrito and Total Fitness Kickboxing at the new center.

(PHOTO: new retail center on Union University Drive next to Patriot Equity Credit Union)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/