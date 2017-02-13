King of Beers: Construction continues at new Central Distributors location

The new home of Central Distributors is under construction off Highway 70 near Airport Industrial Park at Highway 223.

Central Distributors Inc. is moving from 361 U.S. 45 Bypass.

Central acquired about 25 acres, and a new 80,000-square-foot facility is expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter.

Central Distributors services Madison, Chester, Decatur, Haywood, Hardeman, Henderson, McNairy and Fayette counties, and half of Hardin County.

Its first warehouse opened in the early 1950s at 221 Sterling Court, which is located behind the Little Rebel Bar & Grill at 284 Airways Blvd.

