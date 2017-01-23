Kidnapping Suspect In Custody

MADISON Co. (January 23, 2017) – A Madison County man is in custody after he allegedly kidnapped his estranged wife.

Authorities say Patrick Moore kidnapped his wife and forced her into the trunk of his car. The incident started on Highway 18 in Madison County. A witness followed Moore. 911 was notified and Madison County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by Jackson Police Department air support, pursued the suspect.

The suspect entered Chester County and the pursuit was joined by Chester County sheriff’s deputies.

During the pursuit the victim was able to pull the emergency unlock in the trunk and escape the vehicle.

The suspect wrecked on Hwy 100 in Chester County while trying to flee and was taken into custody.

Patrick Moore faces multiple charges.