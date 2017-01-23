Jackson Chamber news

Business After Hours

Make contacts, network and enjoy hors d’oeuvres at this free event, which which will be held at Planet Fitness, 57 Carriage House Drive, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday.

Business at 212 Degrees

Dave Bratcher, president of the STAR Center, is the guest speaker when Business at 212 Degrees is held from 7:45 a.m. – 9 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.

Bratcher’s message is titled “Finding the money: Driving Revenue”

For more information, email Kristy Dew kdew@jacksontn.com or call (731) 423-2200.

Annual Celebration

The Jackson Chamber’s Annual Celebration luncheon will be held at the Carl Grant Events Center, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., March 16, to recognize the 2017 accomplishments (2016 calendar year) of Jackson Chamber members, including businesses, industries, non-profit organizations and volunteers, while highlighting the businesses that have made an extra effort to achieve excellence through high standards, professional accomplishments and community contributions.

The 2016 award winners for the 2015 calendar year were Non-profit of the year – the STAR Center Inc.; Emerging Business of the Year – Bravo! Hair Gallery & Color Bar; Industry of the Year – Gerdau; West Tennessee Healthcare Health & Wellness Award – Simmons Bank; Small Business Award (1 to 49 employees) – Jackson Generals Baseball Club; Large Business Award (50 plus employees) – Delta Electrical Inc., and Volunteer of the Year – Landon Preston.

For more information, email Kristy Dew kdew@jacksontn.com, or call (731) 423-2200.

– David Thomas