Jan 30, 2017    Posted by    10

Madison County, TN – Isaiah Bumpass captured by U.S. Marshals. Bumpass was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Burglary.

According to authorities, Bumpass and his brother, Joshua Burdine, were involved in a home invasion earlier this month at Wildwood Manor on  Hwy. 70 East in Jackson. Deputies say upon arrival they discovered the residence door had been kicked in and the homeowner reported items were stolen.

The second suspect, Joshua Burdine remains at large.

Sheriffs Department spokesperson Tom Mapes said since the MCSD Top Ten was introduced last fall, 14 have been captured. A current list is on the website mcso-tn.org.




