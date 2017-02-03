Gist and Harris discuss ‘State of the City and County’ at First Friday

The positives far outweighed the negatives when Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris delivered their annual State of the City and County addresses when First Friday was held at First United Methodist Church.

“Thank you to the City staff, more than 700 employees, for your service for the people of Jackson, Tennessee,” Gist said. “Special thanks to the police and fire departments – public servants who run in while we are running out.”

“Sales taxes increased 6 percent for the (fiscal year) ’16 calendar, up $2.9 million from the previous year,” Gist said. “Of the total $50.9 million in sales tax collected, $37.3 million was transferred for public education.”

Gist, who was celebrating his birthday, said the remaining $13.6 million was earmarked for the City’s general fund.

“The big news is, our crime trend in 2016 from 2015 shows a decrease of approximately 13 percent,” Gist said. “Homicides are in steady decline – 13 in 2012, nine in 2015 and seven in 2016.”

Gist said robberies – 226 in 2012, 85 in 2016 – were on the downswing – citing a study that showed a correlation between an educated population and a strong economy and the decrease in crime trends.

“I believe these factors impact the crime drop here in Jackson,” Gist said. “Aldelano, General Cable and TBDN Tennessee Company experienced expansion this year, (and) Pacific Manufacturing officially opened in May.”

Continuing, Gist said “(Jackson) Chamber statistics show 759 new industrial jobs created by existing companies … not including all the new retail jobs. This represents approximately $130 million in investments.

“The unemployment rate was 7.8 percent at this time three years ago – down last year to 5.6 percent and currently at 5.2 percent.”

Gist highlighted a strong secondary base of colleges and universities in the community that has a total enrollment of 13,000 students; a continued revitalization in the city where 80 structures were demolished and 41 commercial building permits, with a value of $52 million, were issued.

Jackson Energy Authority invested more than $28 million in infrastructure; the Community Redevelopment Agency – Phase I&II – continue revitalizing and redeveloping downtown and east Jackson, and major highway and road construction begins this calendar year.

“Jackson continues to see growth in Quality of Life Activities and unprecedented growth in tourism,” Gist said. “2015 was a record year – up 12.56 percent, (and) we’re building on the success of 2015 – 2016 is up 7.59 percent (hotel/motel taxes) as of the end of October … 20 months of consistent growth.”

Jimmy Harris said he believes the state of the county mirrors the success of the city.

“Our total budget this year is $184,741,385,” Harris said. “Our 2016 fiscal year sales tax collection was up 5.8 percent over the 2015 fiscal year.”

In the department of employment, Harris said 5,015 jobs have been created by existing companies since 2007.

“Our Madison County Fire Department continued with growth and development, hiring a new training director (and) adding 20 new volunteer firemen and exploring the possibility of (adding) a new fire station in the east part of the county.”

Harris said the county now has about 185 volunteer firemen.

“Last year was also a very busy year at the (McKellar-Sipes Regional) airport,” Harris said. “One of the accomplishments I am very proud of is the success of the airline now serving Jackson. Air Choice One handled almost 8,000 passengers last year.”

Harris said new projects at McKellar-Sipes total $9.8 million – but the total cost to the taxpayer is $450,000 from both the city and county.

“The city and county donated 10 acres of property to the State of Tennessee for the construction of a TBI Crime Lab,” Harris said. “The building will be approximately 47,000-square-feet, and will employ about 100 people. “

Harris said not having to transport evidence to Memphis will not only speed up the process for crime investigations, it will also save time and money.

Harris also offered an overview of the new jail.

“Because we operate three different facilities, we are moving toward consolidating all jail operations on one campus to help save operational costs,” Harris said. “This is a process you will hear a lot about over the next couple of years.”

Like Gist, Harris said issues remain.

“The overall health of the county is good,” Harris said. “We have issues to address and decisions to make.”

(PHOTO: Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist with developer Hal Crocker)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS