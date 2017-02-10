Factory Furniture Outlet headed for Vann Drive

Factory Furniture Outlet, which owns and operates furniture and accessories retail stores, is building a 21,500-square-foot facility on 1.98 acres next to Goodwill on Vann Drive. The Jackson location is the company’s first in Tennessee.

Factory Furniture Outlet offers sofas, reclining sofas, sectional sofas, recliners, entertainment centers, beds, dressers, mattresses, home decorations, lamps, rugs an wall art.

Based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the company was founded in 1984. The company has 41 stores in six states – Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Tennessee. According to company officials an opening date is targeted for late June or early July.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

