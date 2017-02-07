Listen to the Super Bowl Live on News/Talk 101.5 FM
Feb 7, 2017    Posted by    11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of her wife.

36-year-old Jaselyn Grant was convicted Saturday of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Keara Crowder.

Jaselyn Grant and Keara Crowder

Jaselyn Grant and Keara Crowder

Prosecutor Marianne Bell says Grant shot Crowder with her service weapon in Nov. 2014 at their Hickory Hill-area home. Authorities say the couple, who married in Illinois in June 2014, were in the midst of a break-up, and Crowder had started seeing another woman.

In testimony, Grant said she was defending herself after her wife threatened to kill her and pointed a gun at her. She pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and the jury convicted her of the lesser charge.

Grant will be sentenced in March.




Keith Sherley

Keith Sherley is the News Director at 101.5FM. He's the go-to source for breaking news and inside scoops in West Tennessee, and has been covering the area for more than two decades.

Recent Posts

Corker Applauds $27 Million Investment at GM Plant in Spring Hill

State Makes Plea Deal in Former Henderson County Sheriff Rickey Lunsford Case

Haslam questions call to label non-permanent residents’ IDs

Ex-Memphis police officer convicted in wife’s fatal shooting

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items