Eric Jones – servant leader looks to become superintendent

Sitting in front of members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board, at City Hall Thursday, Dr. Eric Jones recalled when he took his first job with the Jackson-Madison County School System in 2003.

Jones was hired as a teacher and the boys head basketball coach at Madison Academic Magnet High School, but 14 years later – the stakes are far greater.

“When I applied for this job, I talked to former teachers, colleagues and principals to find out what was going on in Jackson (schools),” Jones said. “I tried to come up with every reason not to apply for this job. I told myself, “You go across the country telling others how to run (their schools).

“I felt a calling, a desire, a need (and) I can no longer sit on the sidelines.””

Jones not only applied for the position of superintendent of Jackson-Madison County Schools, he is one of three finalists recommended by the Tennessee Student Board Association for the position to succeed outgoing superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin.

Tammy Knipp, director of school operations and support in Putnam County interviewed for the superintendent’s position Wednesday.

Joey Hassell, who serves as principal at Ripley High School and holds a master’s degree in educational leadership, will interview at 5 p.m. Friday, at City Hall.

Jones left Madison following the 2006 school year to become the assistant principal at Liberty Technology Magnet High School, followed by a one-year stint as interim principal at Liberty for the 2008-09 school year.

For the next four years, Jones served as principal at Jackson Central-Merry High School before leaving the system for J.O. Johnson High School in Huntsville, Alabama.

“I had the opportunity to hone my skills as a leader,” Jones said. “I felt I could help kids who were in need, but I always thought I would return (to Jackson). There’s an old saying that says, “You can’t return home until you leave home.”

Jones, who makes his home in Jackson with his wife and two children, is now employed by the National Institute for School Leadership in Washington, D.C.

Jones said the superintendent’s position needs to be transparent, but he also commented on questions from the board that included trust, communication, budgeting and morale.

“We need to have parent meetings in all district, and not just one time,” Jones said. “It gives parents a platform and builds trust. Establishing trust is the No. 1 thing you can do to build morale. Doing what is best for our kids and teachers. We (also) need to be good stewards of the counties money. We cannot waste a dollar.”

When asked about his strengths, Jones said he believes one is attracting effective leaders, and another is servant leadership.

“I may be the leader, but I lead by serving,” Jones said. “(This) is about our students learning with options and opportunities. Education can be the great equalizer.”

Before the interview, Jones said every stop he’s made, every experience he’s had has prepared him for the position of superintendent.

“JCM was a tough school,” Jones said. “In Huntsville, it was a school similar to JCM, but the good Lord puts things in front of us, and this helped prepare me to be the leader of this district.”

Wayne Arnold, a member of the school board said the first two interviews – Knipp, Wednesday and Jones, Thursday – have been impressive.

“Excellent candidates and they are making it tough on us,” Arnold said. “Eric (Jones) gave us more thoughts on what he would do for this system, and the issue of transparency … it will be vital.”

