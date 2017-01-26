Downtown apartments looking at late spring early summer opening

Following a delay, work is scheduled to resume on an apartment complex at 610 E. College St.

“We ran into a large delay because it was difficult to obtain mid-rehab construction funding,” Adrian Del Rio said. “That being said, our loan just funded on Friday (Jan. 20), so we are coordinating the completion schedule with our contractor. In a best case scenario, we’ll finish by April, but will probably run into May or June.”

Adrian Del Rio, a businessman from Sacramento, California, purchased the facility that was once a dormitory on the campus of Union University when the school was located in downtown Jackson.

The gated complex will offer 26 units and a leasing office.

David Thomas