Jan 26, 2016    Posted by    472

Jackson, Tenn.—Dan Reaves from 101.5FM News/Talk in Jackson, Tennessee, will be on with Nancy Grace tonight. He will be talking to her about what callers have been saying about the Noah Chamberlain story.

The show begins at 7PM and is broadcasted on Headline News Network.

 




Staff

2 Comments

  • Reply
    Doralynn
    January 26, 2016

    Keith, that was a beautiful ending today with the poem you read written by a listener and the music that accompanied it. Sad situation, but what a wonderful closing.

  • Reply
    Linda
    January 27, 2016

    Where or what link can I go to to watch Dan Reeves on the Nancy Grace Show / I didn’t know he was going to be on and I missed it. Thanks….

