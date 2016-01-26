JACKSON Tenn – District Attorney General Jerry Woodall released a statement regarding the autopsy findings of Noah Chamberlin. The 2-year-old went missing during a hike in the woods near the family’s Pinson Tennessee home.

Woodall also acknowledged questions raised on social media sites “Justice for Noah”. In the statement the District Attorney states his office was informed of the details regarding the investigation from the beginning when the child was reported missing. Woodall said he finds no reason for a criminal investigation. Supporters of the Justice for Noah petition are asking for an “independent investigation”.

Here is the full content of the DA’s release

The following is Woodall’s full statement:

“On January 25, 2016 I received calls from various media sources advising that ‘social media’ had called wanting comments on a petition requesting that the disappearance and subsequent death of Noah Chamberlin be investigated by ‘someone other than the Chester County Sheriff’s Department.’

“From January 14 at 1:38 p.m. when a 911 call went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, this call was referred to the Chester County Sheriffs Department as Noah disappeared in Chester County. The location of Noah’s disappearance was at or near the Madison — Chester County line.

“From the very beginning this disappearance, its investigation, and recovery attempt were made for 24 hours a day until Noah’s body was found on January 21, 2016.

“This investigation was from the beginning handled by on-site agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Chester and Madison County Sheriff’s Departments. My office was involved from the beginning. In addition, hundreds of citizens assisted law enforcement in the search for Noah. This search included search dogs, helicopters, electronic heat-seeking equipment and officers from other agencies who volunteered.

“In addition, Edwin Grant, Team Administrative Consultant with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was there from January 15, 2016 until January 20, 2016. Mr. Grant said this was one of the best and most organized ground searches he had ever been involved with.

“Social media claims that Sheriff Weaver was close friends with Noah’s family and should have recused himself. As Sheriff Weaver has already addressed at press conferences, this is not true.

“Upon the recovery of the body of Noah Chamberlin it was sent for an autopsy. This autopsy was performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville, Tennessee. The preliminary results of this autopsy are that his death was the result of hypothermia and there were not signs of foul play.

“My office maintained constant contact with the agencies involved during the search for Noah. Based upon the information received, it is my opinion that there are no criminal acts.”