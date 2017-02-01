Cross Section Of Community Will Make Up Superintendent Search Advisory Committee

MADISON COUNTY, TN – A subcommittee met Wednesday to discuss recommendations for the formation of a superintendent search advisory committee with an objective designed to advise the Jackson-Madison County Board of Education.

The committee is made up of board members Jim Campbell, Bob Alvey and Janice Hampton.

“We are the committee putting together the advisory board recommendation,” Bob Alvey said. “They do not have a role in voting … they will advise and give input.”

The proposal will be presented at Thursday’s (Feb. 9) board meeting.

A cross section of people from across the community – teachers, parents, school staff, business – will also ensure a diverse makeup of the group.

“Once the board flushes out their questions, they can ask if there was anything else they missed.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the process are asked to call the central office at the board of education.

Twenty-five people have applied for the position of superintendent.

The interview process is scheduled for Feb. 13-17.

David Thomas, Twitter- @DavidThomasWNWS

