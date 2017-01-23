Construction of new Mulligan’s underway

JACKSON, Tenn. – The first phase of construction on Mulligan’s new restaurant is underway in Thomsen Farms at 1364 Union University Drive.

Brasfield Construction Company is building the new 5,000-square-foot facility, which has a target date for opening in the late spring.

Mulligan’s, owned by Mary Truett for seven years, has been at 1037 Union University Drive for 21 years.

“Everybody is so super excited, ecstatic,” Truett said. “We have a foundation and a shell permit … just pray for sunshine, and the walls should go up.”

Designed by architect Bemis Atkins, Mulligan’s will have an authentic Irish flavor and will be located next to Pure Barre in the Union Station development in Thomsen Farms.

Besides adding additional square footage, Mulligan’s will also add an expanded menu.

– – David Thomas