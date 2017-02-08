Chipotle in Jackson? Not just yet

It’s been a few months, but representatives of Chipotle Mexican Grill have visited Jackson.

“Chipotle did have an interest in Jackson two years ago,” said Gary Taylor of Gary A. Taylor Investment Company. “Their stock took a hit and the interest in small rural communities faded quickly. They are currently having a difficult time in their operations growing their personnel organically.

“I see them in Jackson, but it may take two or three more years.”

Steve Ells founded the popular chain of fast-casual Mexican restaurants in Denver in July 1993.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Chipotle (CMG) is trading at $404.38 a share, up $5.70 in early morning trading.

“I’m not aware if Chipotle has visited Thomsen Farms,” said Eden Smith, broker agent Coldwell Banker. “If they have, I’m not familiar with (visit).”

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS