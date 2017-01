JACKSON, Tenn. –¬†Memphis-based Car Wash USA Express has purchased Wash Town at 355 Oil Well Rd., and 2729 N. Highland Ave., in Jackson. The transaction was completed in June, but made official about two weeks ago.

Business hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m, Sunday. Full service is closed on Sunday.