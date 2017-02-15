Brownsville Native Marvin Ellison Among CEO’s That Meet With Trump

WASHINGTON DC (REUTERS) – On Wednesday President Donald Trump met with the CEOs of eight retailers to discuss taxes, trade, and infrastructure spending. Among the group was Brownsville TN native and J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison.

Trump has voiced some concern about the House tax proposal calling it “too complicated.” But the White House also said previously that a border tax on goods from Mexico is one option under review to pay for a wall along the nation’s southern border.

Trump told reporters afterward that tax reform is a “great way” to reform the economy. The President also told the group he pledged to lower corporate tax rates substantially and to remove regulations that cost jobs. “My administration remains very focused on economic growth issues,” Trump told reporters.

Retailers have become the most vocal opponents to the proposal, saying a 20 percent tax on imported goods would cause prices to increase for consumers. Nearly all of the nation’s clothing, shoes and electronics are imported into the United States.

In addition J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison, the meeting included Target, Best Buy, Gap, Autozone, Walgreens, Jo-Ann Stores, and Tractor Supply Company

In related news, The National Father’s Day Council announced that Marvin Ellison, has been named a 2017 “Father of the Year” Honoree. The 76th Annual of Father of the Year Awards will be presented at the New York Hilton Hotel on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Proceeds from the event will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs.

Mr. Ellison is actively involved in philanthropic efforts including mentoring programs aimed at developing inner-city Ellison serves on the independent governing board at his alma mater, the University of Memphis. Ellison grew up in Brownsville TN and earned his degree from the University of Memphis and Emory University. Mr. Ellison and his wife, Sharyn, have two children.

This story was gathered with information from Reuters News and Press Releases