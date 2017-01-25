Blue Coast Burrito looks to open in May in Thomsen Farms

Blue Coast Burrito is targeting the month of May to open a 2,600-square-foot restaurant in Thomsen Farms, on Union University Drive.

An additional 6,400-square-feet of space will be available in the retail center located next door to Patriot Equity Credit Union.

Besides burritos, a few other menu items include tacos, nachos, taco salad, quesadillas, grilled chicken and grilled steak.

The Tennessee-based company is headquartered in Brentwood, with outlets in Nashville, Smyrna, Hendersonville, Franklin, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro and Cookeville in Tennessee, Little Rock, Arkansas and Florence, Alabama.

Bryan Blattler, a resident of Henderson, is the owner of the Jackson and Florence, Alabama restaurants.

Brasfield Construction Company is building the 9,000-square-foot retail center.

– David Thomas