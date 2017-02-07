Bent Tree Golf Course, two others approved to sell, store and serve beer

Three applications were approved and one was deferred during the Jackson Beer Board’s February meeting, which was held Tuesday at City Hall.

The Beer Board granted permission to Marshall Talkington, owner of Jackson Golf Management, Inc., to sell, store and serve beer at Bent Tree Golf Course, 2993 Paul Coffman Drive.

Talkington’s organization manages the city-owned course.

“The course is healthy and coming along well,” Talkington said. “We’re working on irrigation and prepping the equipment. We open March 1, but there is only so much you can do before the grass starts growing.”

Talkington is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in turf management, and is recognized as one of state’s best at the game of golf.

A professional golfer, Talkington, 25, has worked at family-owned Jackson National Golf Club for 12 years.

A four-year member of the University of Tennessee golf team, Talkington made the Southeastern Conference honor roll each year before graduating in 2014.

The PGA apprentice was all-state his senior year in high school at the University School of Jackson, and the same year — 2010 — he was ranked the No. 4 high school senior in the nation.

A special occasion permit was granted to Cara Hosick Hickerson for a Feb. 25 fundraising event at St. Mary’s School and Church, 1665 Highway 45 Bypass.

The permit allows St. Mary’s to sell, store and serve beer at its largest annual fundraiser.

The Beer Board also approved a request from Abdalilah Awashra for a business known as Airways Shell, Inc., 253 Airways Blvd., for selling, storing and distributing beer for consumption off the premises.

A consideration of a request from Adrian Johnson for a business known as Adrian’s Restaurant and Bar, located inside the All Suites Hotel, 541 Carriage House Drive to sell, store and serve beer on the premises was deferred.

“The application process has become much more stringent,” said Charles Rahm, chairman of the Beer Board. “We’ve heightened the process to take the welfare of our citizens to heart.”

(PHOTO: Charles Rahm, Beer Board Chairman talks with Marshall Talkington, manager of Bent Tree Golf Course)

DavidThomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS