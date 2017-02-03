Bennigan’s sets target date for opening on Whitehall Street

Register on Facebook for Bucket List 101 trip to New York
Owners of a new Bennigan’s have targeted late March for a grand opening of the restaurant which will be located on the southeast corner of Dr. F.E. Wright Drive and Whitehall Street, in a new 18,000-square-foot retail center – Bre Avenue at Madison Place.

Donald and Kimberly Lloyd will own and operate Bennigan’s, which is an Irish pub-themed casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1976 in Atlanta by restaurateur Norman E. Brinker as one of America’s original casual dining concepts.

“The restaurant will consist of about 5,000-square-feet,” Kimberly Lloyd said. “We will have seating for over 100 customers … including the bar, and we’ll also have a side, outdoor patio.”

Donald and Kimberly Lloyd also own the Huddle House restaurant, which opened January 16, at 1118 Whitehall, next to the new retail center.

