Renovations continue at 2030 N. Highland Ave. for a new AT&T store.

An AT&T store at 2112 N. Highland Ave., will move to the new location.

The building was home to C&C Wine & Spirits (now C&C Wine & Liquor) which has moved to 2644 N. Highland Ave.

AT&T also has store fronts at 1012 Vann Drive and 2158 S. Highland Ave.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS