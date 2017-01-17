25 candidates submit names for next superintendent of schools

JACKSON, Tenn. – Here is the final list of candidates that applied for the Director of Schools opening for Jackson Madison County School district. Next step is when Tennessee school Board Association (TSBA) will come back with the 5 recommended candidates to the local board. That will take place on February 9th at the next JMCS Board meeting.

1. Dr. Michael Steele Executive Principal, Stratford STEM Magnet School Spring Hill, TN

2. Dr. Cedrick Gray Director, Aspiring Principals of New Leaders Jackson, MS

3. Dr. Teresa Lance School Leadership Officer (Assistant Superintendent), Secondary Schools Colorado Springs, CO

4. Dr. Michael Booker Principal, Hardeman County Correctional Facility Jackson, TN

5. Dr. Tammy Knipp Assistant Director of Schools, Operations and Support, Putnam County Baxter, TN

6. Ronnie Mackin Principal Trezevant High School, Shelby County Schools Memphis, TN

7. Eric Williams Executive Director of State Special Schools Operations/Capital Projects Director Jackson, TN

8. Dr. Lorene J. L. Essex Principal, Moving Ahead School of Scholars Learning Academy Memphis, TN

9. Dr. Felicia Everson Instructional Leadership Director, Shelby County Schools Memphis, TN

10. Dr. Thomas D. Rogers Instruction Leadership Director, Shelby County Schools Memphis, TN

11. Dr. Eric T. Jones Resident Faculty, National Institute for School Leadership Washington, DC Jackson, TN

12. Dr. Allan Sterbinsky Mayor, Town of Stanton Stanton, TN

13. William Wade Associate Superintendent of Innovation and Student Support, Santa Fe Public Schools Santa Fe, NM

14. Hayward Mark Chandler Superintendent, Des Moines Municipal Schools Des Moines, NM

15. Dr. M. Troy Davis Implementation Consultant, Tyler Technologies Yarmouth, ME

16. Dr. Delarious Stewart Director of Student Disability Services, North Carolina Central University Durham, NC

17. Keevin Woody Elementary Supervisor and Federal Programs Director, Roane County Schools Kingston, TN

18. Dr. Christopher Clayton Assistant Director of Education Services, PA State Education Association Harrisburg, PA

19. Dr. Greg Rockhold Assistant Principal/Athletic Director, Heizer Middle School Hobbs, NM

20. Dr. D. Ray Hill Superintendent, Macon County School System Oglethorpe, GA

21. Grant Ward Transportation Supervisor, Jackson-Madison County School System Jackson, TN

22. Dr. Roderick F. Richmond Executive Director of Student Support Services, Shelby County Schools Memphis, TN

23. Dr. Michael John Beresford Assistant Superintendent, Hamilton Southeastern Schools Fishers, Indiana

24. Dr. Tonya Harris Superintendent, Preclarus Mastery Public Charter School St. Louis, MO 25. Dr. Joel Hassell Principal, Ripley High School Ripley, TN

