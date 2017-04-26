Inmate walks away from work detail while working at a church

Bucket List 101 Tuesday 5:30 PM w/ Susan & Keith
James Glen Owings 5’11 160 lbs 26 years of age

GIBSON Co. Tenn (April 26, 2017) – Gibson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an inmate that walked off a work detail.

On Wednesday James Owings, an inmate from Gibson County Correctional Complex, was working a trustee detail for Morning Star Church on Mitchell St, in Humboldt, TN, when we walked away from his work assignment.

Mr. Owings was part of a 4 man crew that was being supervised by church employees to help with renovations to the church property.

Owings is serving a sentence for a previous drug arrest.

James Owings was last seen wearing a white t shirt and navy blue pants.  The United States Marshal fugitive apprehension team is assisting in the case. Owings is from Munford, TN.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Owings is encouraged to call dispatch for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 692-3714.

