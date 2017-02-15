GOP lawmaker resigns from Tennessee House weeks into job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A freshman Republican lawmaker has resigned from the Tennessee General Assembly just weeks into his first legislative session.

Rep. Mark Lovell, a fair and carnival operator from suburban Shelby County submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday. Lovell says in the letter that the elected position ended up being more demanding than he expected and that he needs more time to devote to his business interests and family.

Lovell defeated longtime incumbent Curry Todd in the Republican primary in August. Todd had been arrested in the days before the vote on charges of stealing Lovell’s yard signs. Todd, who was bailed out on the eve of the election by Lovell, is still awaiting trial.

Republican Rep. Leigh Wilburn of Somerville was the last lawmaker to resign in 2015.