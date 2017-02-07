Corker Applauds $27 Million Investment at GM Plant in Spring Hill

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement after reports that General Motors will invest $27 million in its Spring Hill facility to assemble a right-hand-drive vehicle for export to Australia.

“This announcement is exciting news for the thousands of hardworking employees at the Spring Hill plant and further solidifies Tennessee as the best place in America to manufacture automobiles,” said Corker. “I thank General Motors for their continued investment in our state and applaud Governor Haslam and his team for their continued efforts to make the Volunteer State such a great place to do business.”