Board Unanimously Accepts Eric Jones and Two Other As Candidates for Superintendent

JACKSON Tenn – There were 25 applicants for the superintendent position. Out of the total number of applicants the TSBA was only able to recommend three as “Highly Qualified”.

Three finalists for the Director of Schools job of Jackson-Madison County School were announced at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

Dr. Tammy Grissom of the Tennessee School Board Association said the organization was recommending Joey Hassell, Eric Jones and Dr Tammy Knipp for the Superintendant

Interviews with the candidates are scheduled for Feb. 15-17.

Board Chairman Bob Alvey said interviews will start at 5 p.m. Alvey said he would like to hold the superintendent interviews in the Jackson City Council meeting room at City Hall depending upon availablity

The School Board had orginally said they would have as many as 5 recommendations from TSBA and had the opportunity to add another candidate. Out of the 25 candidates only three came as highly qualified by the TSBA who were retained to conduct the search and review. Board members had previooulsy agreed to allow other candidates to be considered but in the end they voted unanimously to accept the TSBA recommendation.

The board also approved a 12-person advisory committee. According to Mr Alvey, the advisory committee will assist the board in making their final decision by grading candidate interviews but will have no vote.

