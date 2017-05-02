Readers’ Choice Awards: Keith Sherley’s 2nd year

For the 2nd year in a row, congratulations to Keith Sherley for winning the Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Local Afternoon Radio Show.”

In the balloting, The Afternoon Show with Keith was once again voted Jackson’s Best.

In the past several years, News/Talk 101.5 FM has won 25 first place readers’ choice awards…and this year was nominated for a total of 10 first place awards.

Thanks to all the loyal News/Talk 101.5 FM listeners for voting for your favorite News/Talk personalities and for making News/Talk 101.5 your favorite station.